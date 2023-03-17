Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Loews Trading Up 2.9 %

Loews stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.87. 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock worth $2,166,036. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

