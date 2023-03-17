Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.26. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
