Lisk Trading Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Lisk has a total market cap of $155.95 million and $7.13 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00004135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005246 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001176 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,638,715 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

