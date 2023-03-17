Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $263.21 million and $7.10 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 259,490,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

