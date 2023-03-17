Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LINC opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $326,543.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $261,637.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $326,543.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,312 shares of company stock worth $738,099. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.