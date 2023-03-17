Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Life Storage’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of LSI stock opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.62. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

