Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $36.30 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,912.12 or 0.07206626 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

