Lido wstETH Self Reported Market Cap Tops $948.41 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,868.94 or 0.07472050 BTC on exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and $29.70 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

