Lichen China Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 20th (NASDAQ:LICN)

Lichen China’s (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 20th. Lichen China had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Lichen China Stock Performance

Shares of LICN stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Lichen China has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Lichen China Company Profile

Lichen China Limited focuses on providing financial and taxation solution services, education support services, and software and maintenance services under its Lichen brand. Lichen China Limited is based in JINJIANG, China.

