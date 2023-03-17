LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.20.

LGIH stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.49. 120,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $473,617.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,874. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

