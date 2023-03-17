LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

LG Display Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LPL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 214,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LG Display has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LG Display by 641.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,942,400,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

