Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.92.

Lennox International stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.86. 155,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,757. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $279.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.91 and its 200 day moving average is $247.68.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 611,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 22.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lennox International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

