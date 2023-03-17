Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Short Interest Update

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.92.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.35. 380,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,946. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $279.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.69. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

