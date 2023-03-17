Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Lennar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.73.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lennar by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

