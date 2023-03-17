LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

LCNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LCNB by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LCNB by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

