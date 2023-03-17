LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Shares of LCII opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

