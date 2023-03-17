Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,043,000 after acquiring an additional 111,152 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.30. The company had a trading volume of 671,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,386. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.60. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.