Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,120 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 429,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

