Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $53.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 5.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $53,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.74. 136,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

