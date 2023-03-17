Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

