Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 801 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,602. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

