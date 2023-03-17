Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,061 Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1,498.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,383. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

