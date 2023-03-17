Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,902 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 229.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.71. 3,215,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $113.13.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.