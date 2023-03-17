Lawrence J. Ball Buys 500 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of National Bankshares stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous None dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.