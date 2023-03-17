Latitude Group Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:LFS)

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.
Latitude Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.73.
Latitude Group Company Profile
