Latitude Group Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:LFS)

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.73.

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in instalments and lending business in Australia and New Zealand. It provides various installment products to support customers, the merchants, and other commercial partners. The company also offers lending products comprising credit cards, personal loans, and motor loans through commercial partners, as well as various channels, such as direct, online, and by phone.

