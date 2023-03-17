Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. Lannett has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Lannett by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.