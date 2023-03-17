Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 704.17 ($8.58).

LRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.65) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.86) to GBX 770 ($9.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.14) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.57) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

LRE opened at GBX 547.50 ($6.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -54,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 360.40 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 670 ($8.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 616.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 575.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -120,000.00%.

In related news, insider Irene McDermott Brown purchased 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £29,970.22 ($36,526.78). In other Lancashire news, insider Irene McDermott Brown acquired 5,054 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £29,970.22 ($36,526.78). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £534,630 ($651,590.49). Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

