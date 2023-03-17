Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 467,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,415 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after purchasing an additional 881,080 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

