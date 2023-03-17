Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.80.
Lamb Weston Price Performance
LW stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 467,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93.
Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston
In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,415 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after purchasing an additional 881,080 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
