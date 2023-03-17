Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,889 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.51. 467,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,312. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

