Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 6,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,866. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

