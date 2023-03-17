Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 6,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,866. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.
