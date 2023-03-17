L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded down $5.71 on Friday, reaching $196.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,448. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

