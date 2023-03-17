Kwmg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kwmg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.34. 1,986,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,295. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

