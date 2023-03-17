K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.73) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $10.63 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

