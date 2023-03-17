Kroger (NYSE:KR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Kroger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.74. 3,358,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,230. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

