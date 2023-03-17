Konnect (KCT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $207,935.96 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Konnect has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00366420 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,042.03 or 0.26632667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

