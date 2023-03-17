Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Cut to Underperform at CLSA

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Konami Price Performance
OTCMKTS KNMCY opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82. Konami has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62.
Konami Company Profile
