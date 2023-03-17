Komodo Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.19 million and $369,209.13 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000928 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00133333 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00059215 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00039370 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

