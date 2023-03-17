KlayUniverse Price Hits $0.0889 on Top Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 236.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 72.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $4.89 million and $3,201.65 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.10324372 USD and is down -10.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,551.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

