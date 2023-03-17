Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.32

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.32 and traded as low as $15.07. Kirin shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 35,996 shares changing hands.

Kirin Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

