Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $327.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

KNSL stock opened at $298.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.70. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $337.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total value of $1,828,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,831 shares in the company, valued at $23,790,271.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

