Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Posts Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 74,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,216. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.20. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

KNTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.