Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Posts Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
Kinnate Biopharma Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 74,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,216. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.20. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.86.
Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
Featured Stories
