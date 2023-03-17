Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Up 16.9 %

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $241.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

