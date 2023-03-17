Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

