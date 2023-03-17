Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
Shares of KC opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
