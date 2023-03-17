Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

Shares of KC opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.