Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kin (KIN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. Kin has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $391,312.84 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00367757 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,114.51 or 0.26729892 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.

The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.

KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.

The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.