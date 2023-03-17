Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KBAL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. 947,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $447.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimball International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is presently -69.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 80,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kimball International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its stake in Kimball International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,088,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

