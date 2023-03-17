KeyCorp Weighs in on Catalent, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 293,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 68,040 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Catalent by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

