KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Update

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,960,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the February 13th total of 23,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,142,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,296,354. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

