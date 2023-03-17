Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.46.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
