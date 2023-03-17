Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.