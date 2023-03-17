Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €700.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €700.00 ($752.69) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €770.00 ($827.96) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($659.14) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €595.00 ($639.78) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €560.00 ($602.15) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of EPA KER opened at €552.90 ($594.52) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €561.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €520.15. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

